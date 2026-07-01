Maple Leafs' Jack Roslovic: Heading to Toronto

Roslovic signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Roslovic will join his fifth team in the last four seasons, though he received a multi-year deal from his new club ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. Across 69 regular-season appearances with the Oilers last year, he recorded 21 goals, 15 assists, 46 hits, 27 blocked shots and 16 PIM while averaging 15:46 of ice time. He's racked up at least 30 points in six consecutive seasons, and he should have a chance to carve out a decent role with his new team.