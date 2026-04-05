Greaves turned aside 23 of 25 shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

Greaves received limited help in Saturday's loss, as he kept the Blue Jackets' net tidy across the first 38 minutes of regulation before Winnipeg's dynamic duo of Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele willed the Jets narrowly past Columbus with two goals. Overall, Greaves now holds a 24-16-9 record, a 2.58 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 50 appearances this season. In his first full season in the NHL, the 25-year-old netminder has been relied upon heavily, as he became the league's 14th netminder to appear in 50-plus games this season. He's done incredibly well down the stretch with a 2.34 GAA and a .912 save percentage across his last 12 appearances, allowing more than three goals just twice in that span. With the Jackets just outside of a playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division, Greaves should play regularly down the stretch, giving him a high floor for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.