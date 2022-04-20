Danforth logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Danforth set up Jack Roslovic's first of two goals in the third period. This was Danforth's first power-play point in his career. He's picked up 13 points, 64 shots on net, 82 hits and a minus-2 rating through 40 contests in his first NHL campaign.