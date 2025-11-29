Binnington turned aside 25 shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

The 32-year-old netminder has gone six straight starts without taking a regulation loss, delivering a 3-0-3 record with a 2.75 GAA and .909 save percentage during that span. Binnington has fallen into a timeshare with Joel Hofer in November, but with the younger goalie struggling of late (0-2-2 with a 3.46 GAA in his last four starts), the workload could begin to tip back in the veteran's favor.