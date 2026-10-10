Binnington will patrol the home paint in Saturday's clash with the Blue Jackets, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Binnington will look to bounce back after he surrendered six goals on 36 shots on net against the Avalanche in his lone start of the season. The 33-year-old netminder has been trending downwards since the start of the 2025-26 season, where he posted a 13-20-7 record, a 3.33 GAA and an .873 save percentage across 41 regular-season outings. He's firmly behind Joel Hofer on the Blues' goalie depth chart, but he'll have the opportunity to win some favor back Saturday against the Blue Jackets, who are averaging exactly three goals per game to start the new season.