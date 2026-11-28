Binnington will defend the home net in Saturday's clash against the Capitals, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

While Binnington currently holds a two-game winning streak, he's allowed six tallies in each of those starts. The 33-year-old netminder has struggled to find consistency in the 2026-27 campaign, as he's posted a 3-3-0 record, a 4.77 GAA and an .847 save percentage over seven appearances this season. He remains off the fantasy radar for Friday's test against the Capitals, who rank seventh in the NHL with 3.52 goals per game this season.