Binnington stopped 30 of 36 shots in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Playing the second game of the Blues' season-opening back-to-back was always going to be a tall task. Factor in that it was a road game against one of the league's top offenses, and it was a recipe for disaster for Binnington. The optics aren't great for the veteran netminder after Joel Hofer shut out Dallas on Friday. Binnington has been trending toward a platoon or a backup role for a while, and he'll need to take advantage of his chances to avoid a total collapse in playing time. The Blues wrap up their road trip in Chicago on Tuesday, though that would seem likely to be a start for Hofer.