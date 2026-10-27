Binnington will draw the home start in Tuesday's clash against the Canadiens, per Lou Korac of The Hockey News.

Binnington has struggled to get things going in the 2026-27 campaign thus far, as he's been stuck behind Joel Hofer on the depth chart. The 33-year-old Binnington hasn't been inspiring with his performances either, as he currently holds a 1-2-0 record, a 4.67 GAA and an .831 save percentage across three appearances. He should be avoided in fantasy for the time being, but if he could pull off a win against the injured Habs, he could start trending back towards fantasy relevance.