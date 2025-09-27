Blues' Jordan Binnington: Facing Blackhawks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Binnington will guard the home goal in Saturday's preseason matchup against Chicago, Lou Korac of The Hockey News reports.
Binnington will play in the first two periods before handing over the crease to Will Cranley. The 32-year-old Binnington posted a 28-22-5 record with five shutouts, a 2.69 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 56 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.
