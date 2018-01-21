Blues' Scottie Upshall: Penalties causing problems
Upshall was a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Coyotes.
Upshall has now been scratched in three consecutive games since returning from the five-day break. Head coach Mike Yeo said a large part of it was the penalties Upshall has been taking, as he had 14 PIM in the last 10 games. Upshall can play a lot of roles, with one of them being physical, as he has dished out 87 hits through 46 games this season. With Jaden Schwartz (ankle) looking to return to the lineup soon, Upshall may have an even more difficult time cracking the lineup.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...