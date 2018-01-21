Upshall was a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Coyotes.

Upshall has now been scratched in three consecutive games since returning from the five-day break. Head coach Mike Yeo said a large part of it was the penalties Upshall has been taking, as he had 14 PIM in the last 10 games. Upshall can play a lot of roles, with one of them being physical, as he has dished out 87 hits through 46 games this season. With Jaden Schwartz (ankle) looking to return to the lineup soon, Upshall may have an even more difficult time cracking the lineup.