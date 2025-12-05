Steeves recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues. He also added two shots on goal, six hits and a plus-2 rating.

Steeves was coming off a two-goal performance in the 5-4 loss to the Red Wings on Tuesday, and he continues a hot streak that has seen him deliver multiple points in three of his last five games. Over that stretch, the 27-year-old winger has five goals, an assist, 10 shots on goal, 23 hits and a plus-3 rating.