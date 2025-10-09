Swayman stopped 35 of 36 shots in Wednesday's win over the Capitals.

Swayman was beaten by Tom Wilson in the third period, a goal that made it a 1-1 tie, but he was outstanding the rest of the way and kicked off the new season with a win. Swayman is coming off a woeful season in 2024-25, going 22-29-7 with a 3.11 GAA and an .892 save percentage, but he certainly enjoyed a positive start to the season with this outing. The Bruins play the second leg of a back-to-back set Thursday, so it wouldn't be surprising if Swayman is rested against the Blackhawks, giving Joonas Korpisalo the chance to start.