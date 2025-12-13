Pickford scored twice and added two assists in WHL Medicine Hat's 6-5 overtime win over Moose Jaw on Friday.

That's four multi-goal games in a row for Pickford, who has 10 goals and six assists over his last six outings. The Canadiens prospect missed out on Team Canada's World Junior Championship roster, but that will allow him to keep rolling in the WHL. Overall, he has a stunning 22 goals and 40 points over 29 appearances this season.