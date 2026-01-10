Pickford had a hat trick on eight shots and added two assists in WHL Medicine Hat's 8-3 win over Seattle on Friday.

This game saw the WHL's top two goal scorers go to battle, with Pickford getting the better of Stars prospect and Thunderbirds winger Cameron Schmidt. With the hat trick, Pickford now has 31 goals on the season to lead the WHL, and his 58 points through 37 games places him fourth in the league. His offense has taken a massive leap while playing for a top team, and if he can play passable defense, he has appeal as a power-play specialist in the pro ranks as soon as next season. Pickford will likely need some time with AHL Laval, and the Canadiens won't rush him to the NHL since they've already got Lane Hutson and Noah Dobson in place on their blue line.