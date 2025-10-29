Suzuki registered three assists, including one on the power play, and added three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Suzuki had a hand in both of the Canadiens' first-period goals as well as Cole Caufield's game-winner 44 seconds into overtime. This outing extended Suzuki's point streak to 10 games, and it was the fourth time in that span he's logged multiple assists. The 26-year-old center has two goals, 14 helpers, 26 shots and a plus-9 rating through 11 appearances this season. While he won't be this steady all year, he's a reliable source of offense at even strength and on the power play.