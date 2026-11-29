Suzuki scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Suzuki snapped a three-game point drought with the tally. He hasn't been able to string much offense together lately, but it's still rare for him to miss the scoresheet. The 27-year-old is at 10 goals, 11 assists, 55 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-5 rating over 21 appearances. The Canadiens split up Suzuki and Cole Caufield in Saturday's game, and with Dylan Larkin in the fold, the team could try a few different combinations in the short term.