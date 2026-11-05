Suzuki (hand) will play in Thursday's home clash against the Mammoth, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

After getting the green light from head coach Martin St. Louis and the Canadiens' medical staff, Suzuki will make his return to the lineup after missing each of the team's last six games. The 27-year-old center has a track record of displaying toughness, as he played all 82 regular-season games in each of the last five campaigns. Prior to going down this season, Suzuki was excellent with five goals, 12 points, a plus-6 rating, 26 shots on net, 14 hits and seven blocked shots across just nine games. Expect the Habs' captain to return to his usual role on the team's top line and first power play, which positions him well for fantasy success moving forward.