Suzuki collected two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

The 26-year-old helped set up tallies by Mike Matheson in the first period and Juraj Slafkovsky in the second as Montreal put the game away early. Suzuki is coming off a breakout 2024-25 campaign in which he racked up 30 goals and 89 points in 82 regular-season games, and offseason additions like Noah Dobson and Zachary Bolduc, plus improvements from youngsters like Slafkovsky and Ivan Demidov, could allow the Habs' No. 1 center to maintain or even improve upon that level of production.