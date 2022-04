Halak (hand) exited Tuesday's game after the first period, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Halak was slashed on the hand in a scramble in front of the net, but he didn't leave the game until the first intermission. The netminder stopped all 14 shots he faced prior to his exit. The severity of his injury is unknown, but more information should arise before Thursday's game versus the Wild.