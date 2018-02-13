Canucks' Markus Granlund: Facing long-term absence

Granlund (ankle) is set to undergo surgery with Canucks coach Travis Green telling reporters the winger "will be out a while."

While there's no firm timetable for Granlund's return, it's safe to deduce that he'll miss at least a month since he'll go under the knife and would otherwise put a ton of stress on the injured ankle through skating. The Canucks are flush with offensive talent on the right wing even without Granlund, whose spot in the lineup should continue to be filled by Reid Boucher -- a 24-year-old who busted out with a two-goal performance in the last game in Dallas on Sunday.