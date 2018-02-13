Canucks' Markus Granlund: Facing long-term absence
Granlund (ankle) is set to undergo surgery with Canucks coach Travis Green telling reporters the winger "will be out a while."
While there's no firm timetable for Granlund's return, it's safe to deduce that he'll miss at least a month since he'll go under the knife and would otherwise put a ton of stress on the injured ankle through skating. The Canucks are flush with offensive talent on the right wing even without Granlund, whose spot in the lineup should continue to be filled by Reid Boucher -- a 24-year-old who busted out with a two-goal performance in the last game in Dallas on Sunday.
More News
-
Canucks' Markus Granlund: Lands on IR•
-
Canucks' Markus Granlund: Heads back to Vancouver•
-
Canucks' Markus Granlund: All but ruled out of Friday's contest•
-
Canucks' Markus Granlund: Leaves Thursday's game•
-
Canucks' Markus Granlund: Nets lone goal Sunday•
-
Canucks' Markus Granlund: Notches two goals versus Sharks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...