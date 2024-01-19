Protas signed a five-year, $16.875 million contract extension on Friday.

Protas was a pending restricted free agent heading into the summer, but in the midst of a career-best 18 points in 42 games, the Capitals wasted no time in locking the hulking winger to a long-term deal. The 23-year-old will need to continue to improve his offensive production in order to live up to his $3.375 million annual salary, but Protas owns an intriguing blend of size and skill and will be a key member of Washington's offense for years to come.