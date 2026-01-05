Protas (lower body) isn't in the lineup for Monday's home matchup versus Anaheim, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Protas will miss his second straight contest Monday after being deemed a game-time call earlier in the day. Tom Wilson (lower body) also isn't available against the Ducks, so the Capitals are forced to roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Protas' next chance to suit up will be at home Wednesday versus Dallas.