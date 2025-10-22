Capitals' Aliaksei Protas: Two helpers against Seattle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Protas picked up two assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.
The 24-year-old continues an impressive start to the season by having a hand in Ryan Leonard's second-period tally and Tom Wilson's empty-netter late in the third. Protas has racked up four goals and eight points through the Capitals' first seven games as he looks to prove his 2024-25 breakout -- 30 goals and 66 points in 76 regular-season contests -- was no fluke.
