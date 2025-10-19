McIlrath (lower body) was activated off of injured reserve by the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

McIlrath has not suited up for a game yet this season while recovering from an injury suffered in the preseason. It's a good sign to see him activated, though he isn't in action for Sunday's game against the Canucks. Whether he sticks in the NHL, where he spent much of last season as a healthy scratch, or gets sent back to the AHL remains to be seen. The 33-year-old appeared in just 17 games last season, recording two assists.