default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

McIlrath (lower body) was cleared for contact in practice Friday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

McIlrath is a depth defenseman, playing in only 17 games with the Capitals in 2024-25. The defenseman missed Wednesday's opening Night loss to Boston, but it was unlikely that the 33-year-old would have been in the lineup if he was healthy.

More News