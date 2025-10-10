Capitals' Dylan McIlrath: Cleared for contact
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McIlrath (lower body) was cleared for contact in practice Friday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
McIlrath is a depth defenseman, playing in only 17 games with the Capitals in 2024-25. The defenseman missed Wednesday's opening Night loss to Boston, but it was unlikely that the 33-year-old would have been in the lineup if he was healthy.
