Capitals' Dylan McIlrath: Surfaces on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McIlrath (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
After suffering an injury in Saturday's preseason finale against Columbus, McIlrath won't be available for the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign. Once he's healthy, the 33-year-old defender will be a depth option for the Capitals, or he could end up on waivers for assignment to AHL Hershey.
