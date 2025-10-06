default-cbs-image
McIlrath (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

After suffering an injury in Saturday's preseason finale against Columbus, McIlrath won't be available for the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign. Once he's healthy, the 33-year-old defender will be a depth option for the Capitals, or he could end up on waivers for assignment to AHL Hershey.

