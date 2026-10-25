McIlrath logged two blocked shots and a hit in 7:14 of ice time during Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

McIlrath got a rare chance to play, filling in for Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy). The window for playing time is likely a short one, as the Capitals also claimed Jack St. Ivany off waivers Saturday, and he's expected to play on the third pairing once he's up to speed with the Capitals. This isn't a strange situation for McIlrath -- he's a little-used fill-in on the blue line, having totaled just four assists over 39 regular-season NHL games across the previous four years. He'll add mostly grit when in the lineup, but he'll be in the press box more often than not.