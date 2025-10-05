McIlrath won't return to Saturday's preseason game against Columbus after sustaining a lower-body injury.

McIlrath had two assists, 28 PIM and 38 hits in 17 regular-season appearances with Washington in 2024-25. He's been in the mix for a spot on Washington's Opening Night roster. However, there's a chance McIlrath will make the team but be scratched in the opener versus Boston on Wednesday, even if he's healthy enough to play.