Kuznetsov (personal) entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Monday.
Kuznetsov will take an indefinite leave of absence while he seeks treatment from the Player Assistance Program for an undisclosed issue. The 31-year-old forward has posted six goals, 17 points and a minus-11 rating in 43 games this season.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Not skating Monday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Two helpers Saturday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Two-point effort in loss•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Good to go•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Out for Thursday's game•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Scores in return to lineup•