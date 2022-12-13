Backstrom (hip) is now traveling with the Capitals and ramping up his involvement in practices, but he remains without a timetable for his return to action, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

This is certainly encouraging news for Backstrom, who has yet to play this season after undergoing left hip resurfacing surgery in mid-June, but he remains without a definite timeline to make his season debut. If and when he's cleared to play, the Capitals may ease Backstrom back into action by limiting his ice time early on.