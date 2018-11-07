Carl Persson: Waived unconditionally
The Predators placed Persson on unconditional waivers Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Nashville just signed Persson to a two-year, entry-level contract in May, but the 23-year-old Swede evidently hasn't shown enough since then to warrant keeping him around. He'll hope to catch on with another NHL club after his contract is terminated by the Predators.
