Coyotes' Michael Grabner: Pots first goal
Grabner scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.
Grabner's first goal of the year made it a 2-1 deficit for the Coyotes in the third period. The 32-year-old winger is a speedy player, and he's topped 20 goals four times in his career. Last year, the Austrian winger had nine goals and 16 points in 41 games, but six of those tallies came shorthanded. Despite his fourth-line deployment, Grabner could be a valuable depth scorer for fantasy owners, especially in formats where shorthanded points are counted.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.