Grabner scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Grabner's first goal of the year made it a 2-1 deficit for the Coyotes in the third period. The 32-year-old winger is a speedy player, and he's topped 20 goals four times in his career. Last year, the Austrian winger had nine goals and 16 points in 41 games, but six of those tallies came shorthanded. Despite his fourth-line deployment, Grabner could be a valuable depth scorer for fantasy owners, especially in formats where shorthanded points are counted.