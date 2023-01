Holtz had a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

Holtz helped New Jersey double its 2-0 lead early in the third period. He dished out his first helper of the season on Michael McLeod's goal, then Holtz lit the lamp himself less than five minutes later as the rout was on. This was the first multi-point performance for the 20-year-old Swede, coming in Holtz's 25th NHL game.