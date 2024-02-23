Holtz finished with a minus-1 rating and one shot on goal in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers, and he has just two points in his last 13 games.

Holtz snapped an 11-game goal drought in his previous game, Tuesday in Washington, but he failed to establish any momentum with that tally. The 22-year-old winger has a consistent spot in the lineup, having dressed for all 56 of New Jersey's games while scoring a career-high 24 points already, but his usage has been trending down. Holtz saw just 9:55 of ice time Thursday, marking the fourth time in the last five games that he has skated fewer than 10 minutes.