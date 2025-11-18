Dadonov (hand) will be a game-time call ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Tampa Bay, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports.

Dadonov has been out of the lineup since Opening Night versus the Hurricanes on Oct. 9, missing 17 games due to his hand injury. If the 36-year-old winger does slot in against the Bolts, it would likely come in a middle-six role while Shane Lachance would be dropped from the lineup. In order to play, Dadonov will first need to be activated off injured reserve.