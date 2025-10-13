Dadonov (hand) was designated for long-term injured reserve Sunday, according to PuckPedia.

Dadonov was placed on injured reserve earlier Sunday, but this latest transaction allows the Devils to gain $1 million in cap space. The veteran winger will now have to miss at least the next 10 games, so he won't return to the lineup until sometime in November, provided that his recovery goes smoothly. Zack MacEwen should play more regularly as a result of Dadonov's extended absence.