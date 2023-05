Hughes had an assist on Timo Meier's power-play goal Thursday. It wasn't enough, though, as the Devils' season ended with a 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Hughes was New Jersey's best player frequently throughout the playoffs. He finished the postseason with 11 points in 12 games, tallying points in three straight against Carolina. It was a breakthrough season for Hughes, he put up career-high marks in goals (43), assists (56), and points (99).