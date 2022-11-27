Hughes scored a natural hat trick in Saturday's 5-1 win over Washington.

The first goal came after a turnover at the Caps' blue line in the second period. Hughes came down the middle of the ice and banked a shot off Charlie Lindgren's left leg from below the goal line. He scored another goal from along the goal line three minutes later with a wrist shot that banked in off Lindgren's mask. The third goal came in the third period when Hughes converted on a two-on-one. It was his first NHL hat trick. Hughes has four goals in his last two games and he now leads the Devils with 11. And he's tied with Jesper Bratt for the team lead in points (25).