Hughes (upper body) is being evaluated and consequently doesn't have a timetable yet, but he will miss Saturday's game against Vancouver, per Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site.

Hughes was hurt during the Devils' 4-2 victory over Chicago on Friday. He has 15 goals and 45 points in 32 outings this year. New Jersey is also missing Timo Meier (abdomen) and Ondrej Palat (lower body), so their forward corps has been thinned. Michael McLeod might be elevated into a top-six role while Max Willman will likely draw into the lineup.