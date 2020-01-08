Devils' Jack Hughes: Won't play Thursday
Hughes (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Hughes will miss a fourth straight game Thursday, but his upper-body issue isn't believed to be overly serious, so the Devils are clearly just exercising extreme caution with the first overall pick from the 2019 draft. The 18-year-old rookie will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's clash with the Capitals.
More News
-
Devils' Jack Hughes: Will stay on shelf Tuesday•
-
Devils' Jack Hughes: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Devils' Jack Hughes: Dealing with upper-body issue•
-
Devils' Jack Hughes: Not expected to play•
-
Devils' Jack Hughes: Buries OT winner versus Senators•
-
Devils' Jack Hughes: Buries OT winner versus Senators•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.