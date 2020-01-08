Hughes (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hughes will miss a fourth straight game Thursday, but his upper-body issue isn't believed to be overly serious, so the Devils are clearly just exercising extreme caution with the first overall pick from the 2019 draft. The 18-year-old rookie will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's clash with the Capitals.