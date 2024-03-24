Allen made 20 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Senators on Saturday.

It was his fourth consecutive start, and he allowed as many goals Saturday as he'd allowed in three games prior. Allen gave up a shorthanded goal that hit his pad and trickled through in the first period. His mates took a 2-1 lead with two goals within the first minute of play in the second before the Sens turned up the heat. They put three goals past Allen on four shots in a 4:55 span to start the second, and they never looked back. The Sens found twine again at the mid-point of the third. Allen is trying to help his new team climb the wild card mountain -- the Devils are six points behind the Red Wings for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference.