Allen will draw the home start in Tuesday's clash against the Avalanche, per Mike Morreale of NHL.com.

Allen will be honored ahead of Tuesday's game to celebrate his recent milestone of playing in 500 NHL regular-season games. The 36-year-old netminder is off to a solid start to the new season, where he's compiled a 3-2-0 record, a 3.18 GAA and an .876 save percentage. While his save percentage leaves room for improvement, he's won two of his last three appearances and is slowly trending upward. He'll face a tough test in his big night against the Avalanche on Tuesday, however, making him a difficult fantasy option to trust.