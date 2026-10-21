Allen made 31 saves in a 4-3 win over Colorado on Tuesday. It was his second straight start.

It was a big, yet bizarre night for Allen. He was honored prior to the game for playing in 500 NHL games. And he was especially sharp in the third period when he made 13 saves. The game never really felt in doubt until it did, when the Avs suddenly poured kerosene onto the fire in the last four minutes of the game and potted two goals to make it seem close. Allen went toe-to-toe with the Avs stars and emerged victorious. He's 4-2-0 with three wins in his last four starts. But he has also allowed four or more goals in half of his six starts. And Allen's 3.15 GAA and .883 save percentage both sit below the current NHL averages (2.91 GAA and .892 save percentage). It's still early, but he put in an above average performance last season. We're watching this closely.