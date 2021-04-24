Siegenthaler was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, meaning he won't play in Saturday's game versus the Penguins.
Siegenthaler and P.K. Subban are the Devils' only players in COVID-19 protocol. Colton White was recalled from AHL Binghamton to play in Saturday's game.
