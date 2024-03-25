Kahkonen earned a shutout in Sunday's 4-0 victory against the Islanders, stopping all 36 shots faced.

It was Kahkonen's first win in three games for the Devils after joining the club at the trade deadline. Even with the strong performance, the 27-year-old Finn will likely remain in the backup role behind fellow trade acquisition Jake Allen. As such, Kahkonen won't offer much fantasy value moving forward.