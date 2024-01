Willman was called up from AHL Utica on Saturday.

Timo Meier (abdomen) was put on injured reserve in a corresponding move, so Willman might see some action during this NHL stint. The 28-year-old has nine goals and 16 points in 20 appearances with Utica as well as a goal in four games with New Jersey this season. If Willman does draw into the lineup for New Jersey, it will likely be as a part of the bottom six.