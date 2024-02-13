Hischier assisted on the Devils' game-opening power play goal during Monday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.
Hischier continues a consistent playmaking run with that assist. He has a goal and six assists over the last five games. Extend that back to Dec. 29, and Hischier has seven goals and 18 points over the last 18 games.
