Hischier scored a goal on six shots, distributed three assists and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Hischier assisted on three of the Devils' first four goals. He then reached the 20-goal mark with their seventh tally of the contest. The 25-year-old has five multi-point efforts and 15 points over 12 outings since the All-Star break. Hischier is up to 43 points, 119 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 48 appearances this season.