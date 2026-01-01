Hischier scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Hischier scored a goal for the first time since Dec. 1 -- and perhaps as a coincidence, that previous goal also came against the Blue Jackets. Hischier has been putting up solid numbers of late and has cracked the scoresheet in four of his last six outings, tallying five points (one goal, four helpers) in that span.