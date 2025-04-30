Cotter logged an assist, two shots on goal and nine hits in Tuesday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 5.

Cotter ended his nine-game point drought with the helper. The 25-year-old was limited to one assist, five shots on net, 22 hits, three blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over five playoff outings. He's under contract for 2025-26 and is lined up for restricted free agency next summer, so he'll be looking for a big season. Cotter put up 22 points, 90 shots, 245 hits, 62 PIM and a minus-14 rating over 79 regular-season appearances in his first year with the Devils.